Canaccord Genuity Boosts Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$25.50

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.50 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMMPF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$18.36 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

