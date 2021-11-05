Canaccord Genuity Increases True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.57.

TNT.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.40. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$663.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

