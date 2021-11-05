Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.40 and traded as high as C$3.71. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 495,046 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$656.88 million and a P/E ratio of 185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$85.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 813.80%.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

