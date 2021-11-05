Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$62.57.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.