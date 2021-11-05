Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $12.47 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,531 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock valued at $119,006,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.