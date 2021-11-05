Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 55,355 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 216.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

