Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 69,936 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3,933.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $180.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.29.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.