Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4731 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 50.2% over the last three years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,545,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,356. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

