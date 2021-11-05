Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$61.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

CNQ stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. 6,545,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

