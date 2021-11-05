Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$60.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.26.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$54.19. 3,678,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.61. The firm has a market cap of C$63.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.32 and a 12-month high of C$54.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

