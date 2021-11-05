Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$63.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.26.

TSE CNQ traded up C$1.58 on Friday, hitting C$54.19. 3,678,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.32 and a twelve month high of C$54.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at C$86,358,721.50. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

