Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$69.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.26.

CNQ stock traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.32 and a twelve month high of C$54.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,368,022.31. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

