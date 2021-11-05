Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.61

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.61 and traded as high as C$53.76. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$52.61, with a volume of 5,011,651 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Sean K. Duncan sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.21, for a total value of C$231,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,509,438.80. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

