Cancom (ETR:COK) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.18

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €63.18 ($74.33) and last traded at €61.12 ($71.91), with a volume of 89144 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.82 ($72.73).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.83 ($75.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.16.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

