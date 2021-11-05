Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.18. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 95,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$47.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

