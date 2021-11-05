Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 21,914,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,222. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

