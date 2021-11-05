Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.
Canopy Growth stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 21,914,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,222. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
