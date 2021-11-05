Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.68). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.83%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 91.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,073,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.