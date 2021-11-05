CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.28

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.28 and traded as high as C$7.22. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 272,110 shares traded.

DBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of C$621.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.26.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.