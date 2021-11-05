Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Capri worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

