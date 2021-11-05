Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.73 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion and $2.52 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00122703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00041981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00515951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00052854 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00028552 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,676,945,632 coins and its circulating supply is 33,283,569,989 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.