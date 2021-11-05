Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Issues Earnings Results

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,829. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiff Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Cardiff Oncology worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.