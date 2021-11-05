Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $34.76 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.