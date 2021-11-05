CargoX Market Capitalization Achieves $41.33 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $41.33 million and $45,931.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

