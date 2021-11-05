CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.66. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $151.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

