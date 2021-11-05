Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Carry has a total market cap of $111.86 million and $20.98 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00123146 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

