Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.55% of Carter’s worth $115,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 554,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4,687.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 32.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after acquiring an additional 252,324 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

