Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $355.00 at DA Davidson

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $375.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.25.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.30. 69,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.02. Carvana has a one year low of $182.06 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.01, for a total value of $10,561,902.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,616 shares of company stock worth $101,807,410 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 408.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after buying an additional 4,097,265 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 749.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,591,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,487,000 after buying an additional 3,169,132 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,175,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

