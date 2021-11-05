Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Casa Systems worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 187,013 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 95,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

