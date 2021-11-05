CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Release Earnings on Friday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. On average, analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CASI opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 781.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

