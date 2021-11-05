Castweet Price Hits $0.0541 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $97,043.78 and approximately $292.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.16 or 0.00422543 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00091613 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

