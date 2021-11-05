Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.31

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.59. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1,362 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

