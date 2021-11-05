Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $271.72 and last traded at $268.11, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.84.
The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
