Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $271.72 and last traded at $268.11, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.84.

The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 12.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 78,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

