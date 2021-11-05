CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 24.1% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 13.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 166.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.