Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.83 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 52,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,233. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $313.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

