Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.01% of Celanese worth $170,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

NYSE:CE opened at $166.82 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $173.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.82.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

