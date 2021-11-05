Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.