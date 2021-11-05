Celo (CELO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47.70 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $47.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $6.30 or 0.00010301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

