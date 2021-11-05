Celo Dollar Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $119.73 million and approximately $948,661.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00244701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 119,574,400 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

