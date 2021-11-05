Centaur Tops 24 Hour Volume of $369,857.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Centaur has a market cap of $6.65 million and $369,857.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00244573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

