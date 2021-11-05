Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 98,481.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Centene by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Centene by 1.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

