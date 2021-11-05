Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.51 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 638,336 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 231,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

