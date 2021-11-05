Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Century Communities worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

