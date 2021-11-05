Ceres (CERES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $310,580.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $194.64 or 0.00318336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $310,580.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00083812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07301532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,222.56 or 1.00128952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022628 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.