Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.20.

Cerner stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

