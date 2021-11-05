CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $70.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,586,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,265,000 after acquiring an additional 740,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,826,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,247,000 after buying an additional 960,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

