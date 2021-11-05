CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading Down 1.3%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.71. 13,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 12,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

