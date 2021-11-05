CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.13

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$111.13 and traded as high as C$112.80. CGI shares last traded at C$112.29, with a volume of 233,957 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$124.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.78.

Get CGI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The company has a market cap of C$27.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$112.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$111.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.