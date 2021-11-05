Chain Guardians Achieves Market Cap of $62.39 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $62.39 million and $5.02 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00244573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.