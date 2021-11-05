ChainX (PCX) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00006733 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $46.38 million and $1.38 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.29 or 0.07261841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,220.73 or 0.99898094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022634 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

