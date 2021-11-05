Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Shares Down 2.9%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 66,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

About Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

